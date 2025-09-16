First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 33.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $245,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $664.38. The company has a market cap of $669.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $641.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.