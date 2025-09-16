First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Lennar by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 24.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in Lennar by 77.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 2.4%

LEN opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

