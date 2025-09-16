First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 48.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 84.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.85 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $211,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,774.48. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $391,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,500.44. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

