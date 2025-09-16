First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

