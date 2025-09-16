First Hawaiian Bank Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 412,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $27,712,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.