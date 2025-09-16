First Hawaiian Bank Has $240,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.65. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

