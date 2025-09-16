First Hawaiian Bank Has $266,000 Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

