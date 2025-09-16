First Hawaiian Bank Has $30.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

