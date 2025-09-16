First Hawaiian Bank Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Robert Half by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Robert Half by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

