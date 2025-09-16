First Hawaiian Bank Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

