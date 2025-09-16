First Hawaiian Bank Has $330,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101,336 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $251.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $252.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

