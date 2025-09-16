First Hawaiian Bank Has $346,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 42.1% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

