First Hawaiian Bank Has $364,000 Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $5,953,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

