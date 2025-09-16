First Hawaiian Bank Has $366,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $183.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone bought 1,189,532 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.