First Hawaiian Bank Has $403,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

