First Hawaiian Bank Invests $341,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 701.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $17,729,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $225.24 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

