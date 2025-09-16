First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

