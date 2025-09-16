First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in GE Aerospace $GE

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:GE opened at $286.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $287.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.71.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

