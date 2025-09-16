First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,937 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

