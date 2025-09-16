First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 90.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.3%

XYL opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.