First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

