First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 844 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,910,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after buying an additional 2,408,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,802,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

