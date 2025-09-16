First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $11,257,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,428,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,249,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.59%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

