First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 341,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

