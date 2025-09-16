First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,265,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,074,000 after buying an additional 1,153,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,862,000 after buying an additional 994,775 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,920,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 534,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,755,000.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

