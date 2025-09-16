First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,185,000 after buying an additional 195,331 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.