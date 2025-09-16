First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,549 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

