First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,311 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Arete Research raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,446 shares of company stock worth $33,055,075 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $157.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $160.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

