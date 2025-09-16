First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,874 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

