First Hawaiian Bank Sells 206 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $26,616,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,308,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $21,818,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE JLL opened at $313.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $316.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

