First Hawaiian Bank Sells 303 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $444.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.87. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $259.35 and a 52 week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

