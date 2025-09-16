First Hawaiian Bank Sells 368 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.9%

COLM stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

