First Hawaiian Bank Sells 40,596 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,596 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 270,907 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 692.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Articles

