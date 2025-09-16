First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,640 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

