First Hawaiian Bank Sells 67 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVR by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 201.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:NVR opened at $8,286.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,956.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,473.14. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $120.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

