First Hawaiian Bank Sells 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 90 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $473.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

