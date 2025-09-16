First Hawaiian Bank Sells 9,651 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $292.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.04 and a 200-day moving average of $286.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

