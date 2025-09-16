First Hawaiian Bank Takes $292,000 Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 82.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.62 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.52 and its 200 day moving average is $202.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,053.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the sale, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,948 shares of company stock worth $97,536,133. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.