First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 186,087 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $41.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 14,080 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $567,846.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,982. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

