First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Argus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

