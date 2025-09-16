First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,902 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

