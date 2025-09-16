First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.