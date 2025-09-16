First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 11,917 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,179 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 73,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $515.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.45. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.