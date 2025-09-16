First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 price objective (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

