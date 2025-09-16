First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.13% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,919.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 814,062 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,010,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 275,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 160,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 130,169 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $77,748,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,289,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,470,483.28. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.1%

FWRG stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 286.71, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

