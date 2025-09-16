FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $25,838,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FormFactor by 82.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 885,617 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 712,196 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 459.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 345,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in FormFactor by 679.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 295,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $109,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,625.97. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,873.30. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.