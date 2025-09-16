GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Stake Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,540,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,001,000. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.