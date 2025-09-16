Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.