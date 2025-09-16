Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in M&T Bank by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,448.14. This trade represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,738 shares of company stock worth $3,734,612. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MTB stock opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

