Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $5,408,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 352.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,762,450 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

